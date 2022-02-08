Ginny Roth, a longtime Warren resident has joined the MRV Arts advisory board. "She joins at an opportune time as many new and exciting things are happening in the art scene of The Valley," spokesperson Bonnie Barnes said.

Roth and her husband John Roth came to Warren in 1960 and immediately began to play a significant role in the life of the community, Barnes said. John Roth opened Roth Real Estate in 1961, and Ginny Roth joined the agency in 1970. She is still involved in the business.

"She has always had a love of the arts. For the last 30 years she has been on the board of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. She also helped found and run the Opera in the summer during the many years The Valley hosted young emerging singers from NYC. Ginny also supported the River Run Chamber Players and is now involved with the Scrag Mountain Music group.

In addition, she is interested in visual arts and crafts and when she operated her shop called Bradley House in the Roth Real Estate building, she carried the work of local artists for years. She is now the head of the Warren Arts Center, which encourages events in the town of Warren. She will be an excellent addition to the board of advisors for MRVA with her knowledge of The Valley and its history, as well as her love of all creative arts," Barnes said.

Mad River Valley Arts is exploring classes for children (scholarships will be available), sip and paint, watercolor, pottery, glassmaking and music classes as well as hosting artist talks and workshops. All are welcome to join in and be part of the fun, Barnes said. Visit the website at madrivervalleyarts.org to join and help with Empower the Arts, its ongoing fundraiser. fundraiser, which will make all of this possible.