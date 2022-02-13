Two public schools and one private school in the Harwood Unified Union School District have qualified for Agency of Education incentive grants, thanks to high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations. Harwood Union High School, had 87% vaccination and received a grant of $7,725. Crossett Brook Middle School, with 87% vaccination rate received $3,855. The Green Mountain Valley School received $3,000 for a 100% vaccination rate.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French announced those awards and vaccination rates at a February 1 press conference. This week, HUUSD reported vaccination rates for the entire district (see chart). The district provided updated COVID case counts for the school year.

Between December 14 and February 4, the HUUSD had 174 positive cases in school while infectious for a total of 215 this school year. This number doesn’t include students who tested positive, but were not in school during their infectious period.

Percentage of students who are vaccinated (as of 2.2.22)

(reflects students ages 5 + who are eligible for vaccines)

School Pfizer 1 Pfizer 2 Fully Vaccinated HUMHS 88.98% 88.47% 88.47% CBMS 90.07% 87.67% 87.67% Brookside 80.67% 73.62% 71.78% Fayston 90.63% 87.50% 81.25% Moretown 78.86% 77.24% 76.42% Waitsfield 86.23% 83.33% 81.16% Warren 82.07% 75.35% 71.15%

The Vermont Department of Health and the Agency of Education has shifted testing of close contacts to the home. Rapid antigen tests are being distributed by the school to staff and students who are identified as contacts in school, home or community. Families are encouraged to report their test results to the Vermont Department of Health.

School nurses continue to offer symptomatic response testing for those who develop symptoms while at school. Students and staff are offered a rapid antigen test and if negative, offered a PCR test. All symptomatic staff and students are sent home. Vaccination efforts continue to be underway. HUUSD has hosted clinics at Waitsfield, Crossett Brook and Brookside. Clinics are scheduled at Brookside (makeup from snow day) and Waitsfield for Friday, February 11. Parents may sign up their students here: https://vermont.force.com/events/s/login/