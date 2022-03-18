At its March 9 meeting the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) elected its new officers following last week’s Town Meeting. Four new board members were elected -- jjjAshley Woods of Warren, Jacqui Kelleher and Victoria Taravella of Waterbury, and Bobbi Rood of Waitsfield. Cindy Senning of Duxbury was elected to the remaining year of the term she stepped in to fill last summer. Former board chair Torrey Smith and vice chair Tim Jones did not run for reelection. Jonathan Clough and Jeremy Tretiak also did not run for reelection. Two seats have not been filled, one for Fayston and one for Duxbury.

The board elected Kristen Rogers, Moretown, to board chair and Kelly Hackett, Waterbury, to vice chair. Ashley Woods was elected to the role of finance officer and Lisa Mason, Moretown, to assistant finance officer. Bobbi Rood was elected to the position of recording secretary.

The building principals of each school in the HUUSD were named as truant officers, as has been tradition in the district. The Valley Reporter and Waterbury Reader were selected as newspapers of record for the HUUSD.

The board is seeking volunteers to fill the empty seats from Duxbury and Fayston. Those volunteers would serve until Town Meeting Day 2023. The board generally meets two to three times a month on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. in the library at Harwood Union High School.

To apply for the position, send a letter of interest to Rodgers (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) and to Superintendent Brigid Nease (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) by April 6. There is more information about the district and the board at huusd.org, and frequently asked questions can be found here: https://huusd.org/board-information.