Here in the towns of the Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA) -- Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury -- there are a series of upcoming and ongoing activities this spring. On Green Up Day, Saturday, May 7, 2022, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Earthwise Transfer Station in Waitsfield will take appliances like dishwashers and washers and dryers at no charge. For a refrigerator or freezer, there will be a $40 per unit charge and commercial coolers are $150 for processing the Freon in those units. There is also a fee for processing air conditioners.

Green Up tires collected during various cleanup efforts will be accepted at no charge and individuals can bring their car and pickup truck tires with or without rims for $5 per tire. Also, on May 7, 2022, at Rodney’s Rubbish Transfer Station located on River Road, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., metal appliances can also be dropped off at no charge unless they contain Freon. There is $10 fee for Freon processing on Green Up Day. Also, Rodney’s will accept all car and pickup truck tires with or without rims for $5 each. Green Up tires that are collected will be accepted on Green Up Day at no charge at Rodney’s Transfer Station in Waterbury. Scrap metal and other collected Green Up material can also be delivered to the Waterbury Public Works garage on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center.

Green Up coordinators in the Mad River Resource Management Alliance include in Fayston, Patty Pasley at 802-825-1893; in Moretown, it’s Mike Dimotsis at 802-496-2812; in Waitsfield call Bri Skoldberg at 802-829-0878; in Warren check with the East Warren Community Market at 802-496-6758; and in Waterbury call Lisa Scagliotti at 802-244-1444. These folks or the town clerk’s office can help with getting Green Up bags and the coordinators would know if there are any special projects or places to do some greening up.

Spring composting workshops are scheduled for April 30, 2022, at the Steele Room in the Waterbury Municipal Building from 10 to 11 a.m. To preregister for the workshop, contact John Malter at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A composting workshop will be held in the Waitsfield town office on June 11, 2022. Participants of the workshop will be able to purchase a Soil Saver Compost Bin for a reduced price. Contact Malter at 802-244-7373 for more information.