The Mad River Valley Recreation District will host a public forum to update the community on the plan for the Mad River Valley Recreation Hub in Waitsfield which is funded by a $408,019 state grant.

The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD), in collaboration with partners -- the Mad River Path, Mad River Riders, Friends of the Mad River, the Mad River Valley Chamber, the Mad River Valley Planning District and the town of Waitsfield -- is hosting this event via Zoom on Wednesday, May 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The session will include an overview of the new recreation hub, which will be located behind the Localfolk Smokehouse and feature a bridge over the Mill Brook, a visitors center, parking, restrooms and more.There will be a presentation of site maps and short updates from partners with time for questions and answers.

Earlier this spring MRVRD received Vermont Outdoor Recreation and Economic Collaborative (VOREC) grant to create a recreation hub this spring. At $408,019, it was the largest VOREC grant in the state for 2022.

“The project team is committed to working with landowners, town officials, conservation commissions, and the public to be transparent in all phases of the project. To that end, we encourage participation in this public informational session, which will be available on MRVTV after the session,” explained rec district director Laura Arnesen.

The new recreation hub will connect multiple recreational assets with downtown Waitsfield, making those assets more accessible to residents and visitors alike. The hub will welcome and direct visitors to one central location with parking, educational resources, bathrooms, and maps.

The pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the Mill Brook will connect the existing trail network to a new section of the Mad River Path, making walking in downtown Irasville and Waitsfield safer and easier.

Erosion control, stormwater management and an enhanced riparian buffer at the Recreation Hub are included as well as educational strategies involving the community and its visitors toward additional environmental stewardship.

The project also supports broader community engagement in a Valley-wide collaborative process to create a shared vision for a gold standard trail network that capitalizes on outdoor recreation for all while protecting our ecological assets, Arnesen said.

“The economic benefits of the rec hub are huge and support the continuing effort to plan and provide for important trail links from Irasville to Bridge Street in Waitsfield Village. The goal is that all members of the community have safe connections from sidewalks and village paths to the trail networks in the mountains,” she added.

People are encouraged to pose questions in advance. Email questions to Arnesen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. For more information: mrvrd.org

It will be a Zoom meeting with no in-person option, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and all are welcome.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85626340050?pwd=ZkR1OEhJdWVqWUlyRWdZZEpoMGdrUT09; Meeting ID: 856 2634 0050;Passcode: 383217