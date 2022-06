Those driving down Airport Road in Fayston may have noticed the DeFreests’ ponies. Tom Defreest has raised ponies for 20 years and currently has a string of 30, which includes quarter horses and paints. Defreest’s grandfather raised draft horses and Defreest has been a lifelong horse lover. While he used to use the ponies for herding cows, these days he and his family ride them and the ponies enjoy roaming their property.