Household hazardous waste collection set for August 20

On August 20, 2022, the Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA) is holding its fall household hazardous waste collection at Harwood Union High School on Route 100 in Duxbury from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents of the MRRMA which includes Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury. MRRMA residents can bring all of their pesticides, architectural oil and latex paint and primary batteries to this event at no charge and they can also bring an additional 10 gallons of liquid or 10 pounds of solids at no additional charge. After that, there is a $5 per unit fee. For those who are not a resident in the MRRMA there is a $20 registration fee and no free disposal of the 10 additional units of waste.

Small businesses must preregister by August 18, 2022, indicating what they are planning to bring to this event and so we can determine what the cost will be for this waste disposal. Business waste will only be accepted between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Preregister at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . People can bring mercury thermostats to the event and will get a card to send in for a $5 rebate per thermostat. The thermostat must include its cover. Bring a mercury fever thermometer and receive a digital replacement. One digital per family. Compressed gases, fire extinguishers, ammunition, explosives, medical waste or radioactive waste are not accepted, nor are compact fluorescent lamps or fluorescent tubes. Those can be recycled at Bisbee’s or Kenyon’s in Waitsfield or Aubuchon’s or Waterbury True Value Hardware in Waterbury. For questions contact John Malter at 802-244-7373.

Aegis Renewable Energy takes top spot on 2022 top solar contractors list

Aegis Renewable Energy, Waitsfield, had one of its busiest years yet. “Solar Power World” has recognized the company's installation success by ranking Aegis Renewable Energy at No. 196 on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors list. Aegis is ranked 79 among solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms and ranked 81 in the U.S. for top commercial contractors.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by industry magazine “Solar Power World” to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states.

Aegis Renewable Energy employs 13 workers who installed 6,435 kW of solar power in 2021. Since its founding in 2011, the company has installed over 32 Megawatts of solar.

Emily's Bistro changes hours

Emily's Bistro, Waitsfield, has new hours. The business is open Friday through Tuesday from 3 p.m. until closing which varies based on traffic. The business is open Saturdays from noon until closing and on Sunday from 3 p.m. until closing with brunches offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MRV Women in Business holds mixer

MRV Women in Business invites all to attend its second mixer event, this one hosted by Lawson's Finest on Wednesday, August 31, at 5 p.m.

Guest speaker Lisa Danforth will be discussing. Boundaries -- No is Not a 4 Letter Word.'

Danforth is a business growth strategist and leadership coach. She is a 30-year, five-time entrepreneur. She’s a certified The ONE Thing Facilitator, certified Co-Active Coach, and graduate of Tara Mohr’s Playing Big Facilitators Course.

MRV Women in Business -- a network of women who lead businesses and own businesses in the Mad River Valley, uniting to support, connect and grow.