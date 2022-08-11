Local Democrats outvoted Republicans overwhelmingly in this week’s primary election on August 9. In the five towns in the Mad River Valley 1,938 Democrats cast primary ballots along with 327 Republicans and six Progressives.

In Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Duxbury voter turnout ranged from 29.7% in Duxbury to 37.7% in Waitsfield. The average in the five towns was 32.3%. In the race for U.S. Representative Valley voters mirrored Vermont voters statewide in choosing Democrat Becca Balint over Democratic challenger Molly Gray. Locally Balint received 1,169 votes to Gray’s 702 votes.

In the race for U.S. Senate, local voters again mirrored the statewide results, casting 1,668 votes for Democrat Peter Welch, 154 votes for Warren resident Nik Thran with Republican candidate Gerald Malloy receiving 117 votes.

In the race for governor, locally voters cast 1,045 ballots for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and 267 ballots for incumbent Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Scott. Statewide results show Scott dominating the Republican primary and Siegel was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In the race for lieutenant governor, local voters followed statewide trends and cast their ballots for Democratic candidate David Zuckerman (790) and Republican candidate Joe Benning (184).

In the Democratic primary race for Washington County State Senate, local voters cast 1,126 votes for Ann Cummings, 1,034 for Anne Watson and 890 for Andrew Perchlik. Statewide voters selected Watson, Cummings and Perchlik.

In race for Washington 7 State Representative voters cast 1,588 votes for Democrat Kari Dolan and 1,333 votes for Dara Torre. There were 56 write-in votes across The Valley. There are two Independents running for that seat: Rebecca Baruzzi, Fayston, and Gene Bifano, Warren. All four will appear on the November General Election ballot.