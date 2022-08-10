At the Warren Select Board’s most recent meeting a concerned local couple requested a change to the town’s fireworks ordinance. The couple suggested the town adopt the policy of only permitting fireworks on national and state holidays. The request came after a large public display of fireworks at a wedding on or near Fuller Hill Road on a recent weekend. The fireworks were permitted and supervised by the town’s fire department per town statute. The concerned couple said the fireworks can be problematic for livestock and pets and requested that they not be permitted at weddings and other events, with the exception of holidays.

At the same meeting, the select board approved a permit for a skatepark fundraising event at the Warren skatepark by the school on August 13. The event will have live music from 3 to 7 p.m. and an open skate jam at the park. It will benefit the Vermont Skatepark Advocacy Corp. The event will take place on the same day as the town fire department’s 75th anniversary in the village.

Select board member Bob Ackland gave an update on the ongoing project to address speeding and traffic in Warren Village. The town will add two speed table crosswalks on Brook Road in addition to redoing striping and paving in town and adding a curb and landscaping to the bottom of Fuller Hil Road. The board noted that the temporary speed signs placed in the village have been effective and it approved purchasing two more portable speed signs for the town.