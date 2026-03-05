The Mad River Glen Cooperative has closed on the purchase of more than 1,100 acres of forestland surrounding the ski area, securing terrain integral to the mountain’s identity and preserving it from future development.

The transaction, finalized Feb. 24, reunites key parcels near the 19th and 20th terrain, land north of Route 17 and acreage across Route 17 from the Battleground with the ski area’s original footprint dating back to 1948.

The cooperative exercised its right of first refusal after an outside buyer, Lyme Mill Brook LLC, made a $2.5 million offer to the Pratt family in October 2025. Following emergency meetings and strong shareholder support, the co-op board voted unanimously Nov. 10 to match the offer and formally submitted a substantially similar bid days later. A purchase and sale agreement was completed Dec. 12.

The total project cost is estimated at approximately $2.75 million, including closing costs and establishment of a required conservation easement. Through a community fundraising campaign led by Stark Mountain Foundation, the cooperative raised more than $2.8 million, exceeding its initial $2.5 million goal.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the leadership and partnership of the Stark Mountain Foundation and the cooperation of the Pratt family, whose shared commitment to conservation and community stewardship made the transaction possible,” said Ry Young, Mad River Glen’s marketing and events manager.

The land acquisition protects terrain central to the Mad River Glen experience and prevents potential residential development on surrounding forestland.

“The acquisition protects terrain that is integral to the Mad River Glen experience, ensures long-term stewardship, continued recreational access, wildlife habitat protection, and alignment with the Cooperative’s founding vision — safeguarding the character and independence that define the mountain experience,” Young said.

The parcels include backcountry areas commonly referred to as the 19th and 20th “holes,” along with forestland that strengthens the ski area’s operational footprint. Cooperative officials also noted the land could potentially support future water access for snowmaking infrastructure.

The right of first refusal was triggered Oct. 16, 2025, when the Pratt family — former owners of Mad River Glen — received the outside offer. Under the cooperative’s structure, it had 30 days to decide whether to match the bid. The board’s unanimous vote reflected what officials described as broad shareholder consensus that the land was critical to the mountain’s long-term independence.

A special shareholder meeting was held Feb. 7, where shareholders voted 1,214 to 11 in favor of authorizing the cooperative to complete the purchase.

Young described the fundraising effort as one of the most significant community-driven achievements in the cooperative’s 30-year history. More than 1,500 individual contributions were made to the campaign.

“This was truly a community effort,” Young said. “The number of donations only tells part of the story — participation spanned far beyond our shareholder base, the entire ski community answered the call. Together, we stepped up to protect the mountain we love, particularly given it’s the 30th anniversary of the cooperative.”

Stark Mountain Foundation, the cooperative’s nonprofit partner, led the fundraising campaign using its 501(c)(3) status to engage donors and facilitate tax-deductible contributions. Cooperative leaders said that approach allowed the land to be purchased without assuming significant long-term debt.

Young said the co-op board determined that taking on major debt would pose risks given upcoming capital needs, including lift infrastructure upgrades, grooming equipment replacement and the planned reconstruction of Stark’s Pub.

Through the foundation’s donor engagement and nonprofit capacity, the cooperative was able to complete the purchase while protecting its financial stability.

“We are incredibly grateful to Stark Mountain Foundation for leading a successful community-based fundraising effort and to the Pratt family for working with us to bring this transaction to a close,” Young said. “Their partnership reflects a shared dedication to preserving the character, independence, and natural beauty of Stark Mountain.”

Jim Elkind, president of Stark Mountain Foundation, said the campaign demonstrated the strength of the cooperative model.

“This extraordinary achievement reflects the deep commitment this community has to preserving not just the terrain, but the values that make Mad River Glen unique,” Elkind said. “It shows what’s possible when a community comes together around a shared vision — and ensures that the land surrounding Stark Mountain will remain protected and accessible for generations to come.”

Any funds raised beyond the purchase price and transaction costs will be directed toward long-term stewardship of the land. Officials said continued public engagement will support conservation management of the newly acquired acreage and additional capital needs at the ski area.

Mad River Glen was founded in 1948 and has operated as a skier-owned cooperative since 1995. The 30th anniversary of the cooperative model coincides with the completion of the acquisition, a milestone leaders described as reaffirming the mountain’s founding principles.