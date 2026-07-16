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The Glam Cowboys, a student band from Harwood Union High School, took the stage at National Life Group’s Do Good Fest in Montpelier on July 11, performing for a large crowd and sharing the lineup with nationally recognized acts.

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The indie-pop/rock group from Harwood’s music and theater departments earned the opening performance slot after winning National Life Group’s Beats for Good high school musician competition. The band received the most public votes among finalists, with 7,546 votes cast in the competition.

As the grand prize winner, Glam Cowboys performed at Do Good Fest alongside Augustana, Smash Mouth, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Neon Trees. The group also received a $5,000 donation for Harwood Union’s music program and a $1,500 personal cash prize.

The student musicians have a strong local and regional following and have played at Firefolk Arts and Harwood Union’s Battle of the Bands among other venues. The band is known for its live performances, throwback covers and original music.

The members of Glam Cowboys — Cora Potts, Cali Neville, Tarin Askew, Eireann McDonough and Eliza Whitehair — spent weeks preparing for the festival, which brought together Vermont musicians, national performers and community members at National Life’s Montpelier campus.

The $5,000 donation will support Harwood Union’s music program, helping provide additional resources and opportunities for students involved in the school’s music offerings. The award highlighted the connection between the Beats for Good competition and National Life’s goal of supporting young musicians and arts education.

The opportunity was part of National Life’s Beats for Good program, created to showcase high school musicians while providing support to school music programs. The competition invites young performers to submit videos of their work, with the public selecting the winner.

Beyond the music, Do Good Fest has become an annual community event focused on philanthropy. National Life Group launched the festival in 2014 as a way to bring people together while raising money for charitable causes. Since its start, the event has raised more than $2.3 million for organizations and initiatives supporting causes including cancer support, hunger relief, flood recovery and youth mental health.

Proceeds from the 2026 festival benefited the National Life Peace of Mind Fund, which supports Vermont organizations focused on youth mental health. Recipients include Spectrum Youth and Family Services, Howard Center, Elevate Youth Services, Clara Martin Center and Community Care Network.