Last week, Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS) wrapped up a successful school year of academics and athletics. The end of the year finished off with final exams, both girls’ and boys’ lacrosse playoffs, an all-school prom at the Mad River Barn, and a celebratory senior dinner on campus. As usual for a typical year, the week culminated with a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, June 4.

In keeping with GMVS tradition, the graduation ceremony focused on graduates, each of whom shared their thoughts and memories about their time at GMVS. "The graduates’ short speeches were inspiring, and touching, and included emotional tributes to their teachers, coaches, and fellow classmates. Although they were saying goodbye to this chapter, they are prepared for continuing to live the mission of GMVS which instills the development of a whole person with a lifelong love of learning, sport, and adventure," said school spokesperson Nicole Dyhrman.

The graduation ceremony featured the awarding of the Governor Phil Hoff Vermont honor scholarship and the recognition of the school’s valedictorian. The Governor Phil Hoff Vermont honor scholarship is awarded annually and goes to a Vermont resident who has participated in community service as well as other extracurricular activities and has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement. This year, the award went to Alex Chudzik of Stowe, VT. The school also recognized a valedictorian for the highest GPA in the graduating class. Megan Ryan of Duxbury, MA, earned the school’s highest academic honor.

The 16 seniors entered the commencement ceremony driving a mix of motorized vehicles, continuing the GMVS tradition of graduates arriving for commencement in unconventional ways. Most of the graduates will continue on to various colleges and universities throughout the United States. A handful will remain at GMVS to participate in post-graduate studies and continue to pursue their ski racing goals.

Congratulations to the GMVS Class of 2022!