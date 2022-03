Seventy-four competitors hit the slopes on March 18 at Mount Ellen for an International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) event on Black Diamond. Competitors from throughout New England were vying for a spot at the IFSA Junior Nationals at Big Sky Resort next month.

Here are the top three finishers in each category, their team and their scores.

U-12 female:

Addison Brooks Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 30.5000; 2, Ally Lazorchak Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 30.2000; 3. Kylee Couture Sugarbush Freestyle Team 29.1000.

U12 male:

Seve Cohen Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 30.7333; 2. Evers Gladchun Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 30.2000; Ben Killian Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 29.9333.

12-14 female:

Ava Killian Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 30.5333; 2. Libby Schiffmann Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 29.8000; 3. Alex Skelly Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 28.8667.

12-14 male:

Devin Berry Brown Green Mountain Academy 33.0333; 2. Ryan Lacey Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 32.1667; 3. Bridger Lillard Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 32.1000.

15-18 female:

Megan Martin Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 29.9667; 2. Eve Neider Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team (SNSC) 29.2000; 3. Reese Laliberte Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 27.9667.

15-18 male:

Matthew Fiaschetti Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 34.1667; 2. Luke Miele Mad River Glen Freeskiing Team 34.1000; 3. Ty Dahl Holderness School Freeride 33.7000.

Photos avalaible here: https://madriverglen.smugmug.com/IFSA-Junior-Regional-31322-/