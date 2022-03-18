The 34th annual Chez Henri Cup Timed Racing and Raffle Fundraiser -- held Saturday, March 5, at Sugarbush Resort in Warren -- raised over $13,000 to support programs and services at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Over 50 skiers participated in two timed racing runs, and over 40 individuals purchased raffle tickets for a chance to win items donated by local businesses. Race results and raffle winners are posted on CVHHH’s website. Like CVHHH’s Facebook page to view event photos.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day with beautiful weather and an excellent turnout. Thank you to everyone who participated -- skiers, sponsors and individuals who purchased raffle tickets -- in making this event successful. Together we raised $13,000 -- the highest year so far," said CVHHH director of community relations and development Kim Farnum.

"CVHHH assumed coordination of this popular event in 2018. It gives CVHHH the opportunity to celebrate the Mad River Valley communities of Waitsfield, Warren, Fayston, Moretown and Duxbury and to connect with residents, volunteers and business owners -- many who have utilized CVHHH’s services. This event is not possible without the support of event sponsors and supporters. CVHHH acknowledges the following businesses and individuals for keeping the Chez Henri Cup going strong into its third decade," she said.

Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) is a full-service, non-profit visiting nurse association committed to providing high-quality, medically necessary home health and hospice care to all central Vermonters, regardless of ability to pay. CVHHH also provides long-term care and health promotion services. To learn more about CVHHH’s services, visit www.cvhhh.org.

McKenna thanked all of the local event sponsors.