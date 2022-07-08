Despite the travel challenges this summer, Mad Marathon runners, their families, friends and support crews are arriving in the Mad River Valley, not only to enjoy the race on Sunday, July 10, but also to explore this part of Vermont.

“This year there are runners from almost every state, including three from Hawaii, high school teams from Pennsylvania along with athletes from Bolivia, South Africa, Chili and England. For many runners, this will be their first visit to Vermont,” said race founder and director Dori Ingalls.

The weekend launches Friday, July 8, with registration and bib pickup at the new race headquarters, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, from 4 to 6 p.m. in a tent under the solar canopy. A Marathon Mingle will be held at Lawson’s Finest Taproom from 5 to 7 p.m. introducing the Mad Marathon team of directors including Marathon Guide owner and runner, Chuck Engle.

Race registration and bib pickup continues Saturday, July 9, again at Lawson’s Finest Liquids from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday evening at Lawson’s Finest Taproom, runner, announcer, speaker and author, Bart Yasso, will host a meet and greet from 4 to 6 p.m.

Also, Saturday, along with the Waitsfield Farmers Market, Mad Carbo dinners will be hosted around The Valley at Lawson’s Finest Liquids Taproom, Rumbles Kitchen, Castlerock Pub, Tucker Hill Inn, Hyde Away, Big Picture Theater and Cafe, American Flatbread, Local Folk Smokehouse and Mad Taco.

Sunday morning, July 10, the Mad River Green will be staged and ready for runners with the finish chute lined with sponsor banners, state and country flags along with our now famous Barn Gantry. Medical, food and BEMER tents ready to receive the Mad Runners greeted by sportscaster Peter Graves. Bart Yasso will also be on hand to congratulate finishers.

"On behalf of the Mad Marathon team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the support of the Mad River Valley community. This will be the 11th annual Mad Marathon and I continue to be amazed. People go above and beyond in so many ways, our runners included. We are fortunate to live in this incredible part of gorgeous Vermont and this weekend we will be sharing it with runners along with their families to welcome guests and show them the meaning of small town Vermont hospitality,” said Ingalls.

While some roads will be closed on Sunday, July 10, once runners safely pass the roads reopen. Since the Mad Marathon starts at 7 a.m. roads generally begin to open at 9:45 a.m.

CLICK FOR FULL MAP

MAD MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES (Except for local residents.)

Sunday, July 10

7 - 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road, detour through Bisbee’s parking lot.

7:10 - 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Slow Road and Bridge Street.

7:10 a.m.- 1:40 p.m. Bridge Street – between Main Street and Joslin Hill Road.

7:15 - 1:30 p.m. Joslin Hill Road.

7:25 - 9:45 a.m. North Road to Carpenter’s Farm.

7:35 - 9:45 a.m. Meadow Road.

7:45 - 10:15 a.m. East Road – out and back section.

7:50 - 10:30 a.m. Common Road.

8:05 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Joslin Hill Road.

8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Roxbury Mountain Road.

8:10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Main Street - between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road (detour through Mad River Green south entrance – Bisbee car park to Slow Road.)

8:25 - 11:15 a.m. Roxbury Mountain Road to Senor Road.

8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Senor Road to Fuller Hill Road.

8:35 - 11:45 a.m. Fuller Hill Road to Plunkton Road.

8:40 a.m. - noon Plunkton Road to Brook Road.

8:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. East Warren Road/Roxbury Mountain Road and Brook Road/Plunkton Road.

For more information visit: www.madmarathon.com