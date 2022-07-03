The Mad Marathon and Mad Half courses have been designed to enhance the rural and unique setting of the Mad River Valley along with highlighting the exceptional Vermont farmlands. Winding through 26.2 miles of landscapes with views of the Green Mountains, the runners pass by working homesteads, acres of summer corn, barnyard animals, curious cows along with horses. The race takes place July 10.

This year, the Mad Marathon is partnering with Country Mile Vermont to support those defending Ukraine’s freedom. Blue-and-yellow bracelets and a limited number of shirts will be available in exchange for donations at the Mad Marathon bib pickup on Friday, July 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “All proceeds will go to a special account of the National Bank of Ukraine, established in March to raise funds for the under-equipped and outnumbered Armed Forces of Ukraine. Run for Ukraine bracelets can also be found at various locations throughout the Mad River Valley over the coming weeks,” explained race founder and director Dori Ingalls.

Country Mile Vermont owner Peter Mandych decided to launch Run for Ukraine in honor of his grandfather, a Ukrainian immigrant who passed away during the pandemic. Mandych lives in Duxbury with his wife, Lauren, a naturopathic doctor practicing in Montpelier.

Any questions about Run for Ukraine should be directed to Country Mile Vermont.

Country Mile Vermont offers inn-to-inn walking tours, guided hiking and skiing adventures, and outdoor education tailored to suit any group. Learn more at www.countrymilevermont.com.

For the second year, the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) is supporting the 11th annual Mad Marathon as a sponsor of the relay event, to be held on July 10. The Mad Marathon is a weekend event featuring activities for the whole family. The relays provide a way for runners and walkers with all levels of training to experience the marathon, along with the hospitality, food and services provided by local businesses. The MRVRD is encouraging residents and visitors alike to put a team together of family members, friends, work colleagues, school groups, sports teams, service clubs or really any collection of runners and walkers to be part of the Mad Marathon Relays.

For more information and registration visit: www.madmarathon.com

Expect brief road closures (open to local residents) Sunday, July 10.