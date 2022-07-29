The Harwood Union cross-country team hosted the first Monday Fun Run of the season. The weather was perfect and the trails were in great shape after the recent rain.

The top finishers in the 5K run were Mike Griffith, Waterbury (22:39); Jacob Pittman, Waterbury (24:31); Charlie Flint, Waterbury (25:52); Maisie Franke, North Duxbury (26:18); Celia Wing, Waterbury (26:21); Matt Dagan, Waterbury (26:58); Hannah Allen, Ripton (30:10); Jordan Allen, Ripton (30:12); Heidi Hales, Waterbury (30:36); and Matt Lehman, Moretown (31:02).

The top finishers in the 3K run were Patrick Migonis, Waterbury (16:55); Alison Migonis, Waterbury (16:56); and Vanessa Lehman of Moretown.

The next Harwood Union cross-country summer fun run is Monday, August 1. Registration starts at 6 p.m. and the runs start at 6:30 p.m. There is an option for the 3K or 5K run and there is a ½-mile kids’ race for younger kids.

Entry Fee: Kids are free, no cost for current Harwood runners, all others $5. Proceeds from entry fees help to fund the team’s transportation costs for out of state races.

Incoming Harwood freshmen runners or any Harwood student interested in running XC this fall, these runs are a great way to meet the team captains and get some running in before the start of the season.