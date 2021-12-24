The Valley Reporter reached out to local restaurants to see who’s open for the holidays and who’s offering special holiday meals.

Collaborative Brewing, Waitsfield, is serving cooked lobster-to-go on Christmas Eve from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be no dining service that day. They will be closed Christmas Day and open their regular hours on New Year’s Eve, 3 to 9 p.m., and New Year’s Day, noon to 9 p.m.

After being closed during the pandemic, the Mad River Barn in Fayston reopened its doors to its pub and restaurant on December 17. They will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but have added additional open days during the holidays. In addition to their regular Wednesday through Sunday service, they will also be open Monday, December 27, and Tuesday, December 28.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ Waitsfield taproom will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, open their regular time until 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Waitsfield’s new wine bar, Alpino Vino, is closed Christmas and New Year’s Day. Otherwise it will be open during its regular hours, Wednesday-Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 9 p.m.

Chez Henri at Sugarbush recently opened for the season. The restaurant will be closed Christmas Day and is fully booked for Christmas Eve.

The Pitcher Inn in Warren is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Eve, but they are booked, as well. There is a waiting list and anyone interested in getting on it can call the restaurant. They are serving a special Christmas dinner at $90 per person and New Year’s Eve dinner at $175 per person.

Peasant in Waitsfield will be closed Christmas Day and open New Year’s Eve, serving the regular menu from 5:30 p.m.

Canteen Creemee Co. in Waitsfield is open Christmas Eve, serving their regular menu, and closed on Christmas Day.

Toast & Eggs, Waitsfield, is closed December 25 and 29. Otherwise the restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On January 1 the business is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Normally the business is open Thursday through Monday and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

American Flatbread in Waitsfield is closed December 23 to 25, then open nightly December 26 through January 2.

The Filling Station in Middlesex will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The restaurant will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., serving brunch both days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rumble's Bistro & Bar at Lincoln Peak in Warren is open Wednesdays and Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The bistro is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesday but will be open during the holiday week.

Castlerock Pub at Lincoln Peak in Warren is open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays except during holiday weeks.

General Stark's Pub at Mad River Glen in Fayston is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the holiday period, except for December 25 when it is open from noon to 4 p.m.

Worthy Burger Two in Waitsfield is closed December 24 and 25, open Sunday and Monday, December 26 and 27, from 4 to 9 p.m.; New Year’s Eve from 4 to 9 p.m. and New Year’s Day from noon to 9 p.m.

Pizza Soul, Waitsfield, will be open December 24 and 25, and the hours aren’t yet determined. Call 802 496-6202 for hours.

At Fit 2Be Thai’d in Warren on December 24 and 25 food will be served from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Hours will be the same on December 31 and January 1.

The Hyde Away, Fayston, is open 4 to 10 p.m. on December 24 and 4 to 9 p.m. on December 25. On December 31 and January 1, the hours are 4 to 10 p.m.

At Sage in Waitsfield, food will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. on December 24 and from 5 to 9 p.m. on December 25. The restaurant will be open its regular hours, 5 to 10 p.m. on December 31 and January 1.