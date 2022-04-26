As of April 25, 2022, the Washington County COVID-19 level is again high per the CDC map.

The current protocols are in place:

Masks are required for all visitors, researchers and town employees, regardless of vaccine status on everyone ages 2 and up. Those who are medically unable to wear a mask are asked to contact town staff at 802-496-2218 for assistance.

All users of the town conference room will be required to wear a mask throughout the meeting or event and researchers looking to access land records need to make appointments and wear masks throughout their visit. Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in 30-minute blocks. Appointments can be made by phone (802-496-2218 ext. 2 or 3), in-person, or by email. (This protocol is not specifically tied to COVID-19 but remains in place.)

Contact Annie Decker-Dell'Isola, town administrator, with any questions at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 802-496-2218 ext. 5.