Last year, local residents participated in a home energy use survey that was published by town energy coordinators representing Warren, Waitsfield, Moretown and Fayston. In that survey, many indicated that they had aging heating systems in their homes and were contemplating upgrading to non-fossil fuel heating and cooling options, but lacked direction and resources. Energy coordinators also heard similar feelings about people’s windows. Their response to fellow residents is a home energy workshop to be held at the Waitsfield Elementary School on May 25 from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

Town energy coordinators from Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston and Moretown are hosting a home energy workshop focusing on clean heating and cooling options and interior window inserts for the home. They will have an engineer from Efficiency Vermont who will present about modern heating and cooling options and available incentives. Brad Cook, local resident and home performance professional will speak about how to prioritize weatherizing or mechanical upgrades for peoples’ homes. The event will also feature a presentation on the technology behind the WindowDressers interior window insert (and how to get them for one’s home). After the brief presentations, there will be time set aside for Q&A and an ability to speak to Efficiency Vermont and visit a Windowdressers table. Register for this event at: - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mrv-spring-home-energy-workshop-registration-334542354187 [eventbrite.com]

“While we hope to keep the doors open and this is a large space, masking and social distancing is strongly recommended,” said Brad Long, Fayston resident and Efficiency Vermont community engagement manager.