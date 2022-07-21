Tir Na Nog Edibles has filed an application with the town of Waitsfield for a conditional use permit for light industrial to produce cannabis edibles in the former Worthy Burger Too location in Waitsfield. Brothers Robert Connolly and James Devoll are the owners of Tir Na Nog and both have backgrounds in hospitality in Vermont. They have received prequalification for a Tier 2 manufacturing license from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board.

Their application said that the former restaurant is an ideal location for their business as many of their production needs are met with a restaurant set-up. The map of interior layout they included with their application includes areas for walk-in drying, walk-in cooling, packaging and finished product storage. Their application stated, “Despite being a cannabis company we never touch a plant, instead we buy in distillate, an already extracted form of THC. By buying in distillate, we can ensure consistency, take smell when manufacturing out of the equation almost completely, and we can focus on making the best tasting edible on the market. We have also developed a plan to go completely electric in our manufacturing process to help save on energy.”

They noted traffic/parking and noise related to the business will be lighter than the former restaurant, as they will not have customers visiting the facility. They also said that air pollution will go down as they will not be cooking with wood or a smoker, as the restaurant formerly in that space did. They do not plan any changes to the building. According to their application, appropriate water and wastewater systems are already in place. A hearing on the application with Waitsfield’s Development Review Board will take place on Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m.