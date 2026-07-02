The 4th of July is almost here! From the Warren parade in the morning to music and fireworks at Lincoln Peak that evening, it's the best! This year's parade "Resistance is Revolutionary: 1776-2026" will be led by Grand Marshal Lisa Loomis, editor and owner of The Valley Reporter with current and past staff members. The parade starts at 10 a.m. with a cannon boom followed by a fighter jet flyover from the Vermont Air National Guard Fighter Squadron at 11:02 am.

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Buddy Badges, sponsored by WDEV FM 96.1, will be available at each end of the town for a $1 donation per badge. Each numbered badge has a matching number somewhere. Find the person with your number, grab a new “buddy” and head to the table by the gazebo in the village to claim a matching pair of prizes donated by local businesses - while they last. Funds raised will offset event expenses.

A dance party with music follows the parade. The Grift is playing on the deck of the Warren Store and Jewell House, featuring natives Colton Holter and his family and Eli Leppla, in the municipal lot behind the fire station, and Phineas Gage kicking it up at Brooks Field.

After the parade, family-friendly activities at Brooks Field will be run by the Melodie Showacre from Kidventures along with Quayl Rewinski and a posse of fun-makers. The activities will include Magician Tom at 1 p.m., crafting with Inklings Children’s Books, bubble fun, an inflatable bounce castle from Real Bounce, inflatable water park, face painting, sack races with prizes, gymnastics activity area (rolling mats, parachute, ball pit, balance boards, beam, mini trampoline), free play field games (frisbee, kite flying and more), a craft tent with bracelet making, hat making, and crown/tiera making, plus rolling cones by Vermont Maple Creemee.

The Warren Store will start the day with breakfast sandwiches and an array of pastries, followed by flatbreads, smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches with house cole slaw. There will be burgers, dogs and artisan sausages too.

Other food vendors in the village and at Brooks Field will include: the Mad River Valley Rotary tent (hot dogs, Italian sausage, veggie wraps, drinks and chips), Lawson’s Finest Beer Garden run by the Waterbury Rotary, Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream, Samosa Man, Flip Bar (smoothies), Grace’s Tamale, and Bliss Ridge Vermont (popsicles and more).

The Mad River Valley Rotary will be selling parade t-shirts and hats on site. No public alcohol consumption is allowed in the village and dogs are discouraged. Revelers are asked to take the no parking signs seriously to allow access for emergency services. The free shuttle buses from Lincoln Peak run from 8 am to 4 pm.

There are Fourth festivities at Sugarbush throughout the day as well. They take place at Lincoln Peak.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. — Free lift rides

Location: Super Bravo

10 a.m.–4 p.m. — Rubber Ducky Drop

Location: Guest Services Desk

11 a.m.–5 p.m. — 4th of July Bingo!

Location: Resort-wide (Lincoln Peak)

11 a.m.–5 p.m. — Tie-Dye

Location: Lincoln Peak Courtyard

12–4 p.m. — Axe Throwing

Location: Lincoln Peak Base Area

12–6 p.m. — Courtyard Cookout

Location: Lincoln Peak Courtyard.