The loud and beautiful bluejay is a member of the Corvidbird family. It is related tothe American crow and commonraven. Blue jays are veryintelligent and adaptable.They have many calls and canimitate some other birds, includingseveral hawks.

The blue jay is common inthe eastern and central partsof North America. They arefound in family groups andsmall fl ocks. Blue jays frequentlyvisit backyard birdfeeders and will eat a varietyof foods. They will also cachefood – carrying it off to storeand retrieve later.

Blue jays usually mate forlife. The pair builds the nesttogether, the male bringsfood to the female incubatingeggs. After hatching, he continuesto feed his mate andthe chicks. The family willstay together into the fall.