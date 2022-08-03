Every Wednesday evening in the summer folks from The Valley and beyond gather behind The Sweet Spot on Bridge Street in Waitsfield for food, music, swimming and fun. The Round Up on the River begins at 5 p.m. and goes until dark. The event is free and food and beverages are available for purchase at various food trucks.

Last week on a 90-degree Wednesday, a crowd came to the river to listen to the band Ragged Company and sample food from Kitchen-ette, The Sweet Spot and Yak It to Me! Kids leapt from the eponymous bridge and cooled off in the river while adults enjoyed the festivities. Food on offer included fried cod or tofu from Kitchen-ette, chicken or falafel salad and beignets from The Sweet Spot and sausage, yak burgers and veggie wraps from Yak It to Me!

The Round Up occurs every Wednesday through August. Information on upcoming bands and food can be found on The Sweet Spot’s Instagram page.