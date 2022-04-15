Last Saturday, I’ll admit, the rain deterred my husband and I from getting in a few more turns on the hill (we’d had our share of cold and rainy days this season). But not everyone was as faint-hearted; if the Lincoln Peak parking lot was any indication, plenty of skiers and snowboarders braved the weather at Sugarbush during the Spring Fling celebration. Revelers of all ages gathered at the base of the slopes to enjoy pond skimming and live music. Matthew Levinsky took home the prize for most stylish for his performance at the pond skimming event, while Stuart Kavis got the title of best outfit and Mike Colwell-LaFleur won biggest splash.

The Lincoln Peak courtyard was packed with folks jamming to Dispatch’s Chadwick Stokes, DJ Logic and G-Love, despite the rain. Folks sang along to well-loved Dispatch songs and danced to the beats. Those with VIP passes enjoyed a buffet of pizza, salad and sliders in Rumble’s Kitchen while staying dry and listening to the music through a window and speakers. Taps served up Lawson’s drafts and Sean Lawson himself greeted friends and strangers in his beer costume complete with a homemade hop hat. Sugarbush swag was abundant. Raffle tickets were sold to support the Three Peaks Medical Clinic, which will open next season. Local businesses donated prizes to the fundraiser, from a pair of skis to season’s passes.

Everyone whom I spoke with was positive about their ski/snowboard season overall, even with variable weather and snow conditions this year. Though the season was shorter than I may have liked, I too enjoyed many great days on the hill with friends this season and have no complaints. The family-friendly Spring Fling event was a fantastic way to celebrate a season with some ups and downs, but, after all, any day on the slopes is a good one.