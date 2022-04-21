The Harwood Union High School girls’ lacrosse team kicked off their season last week with a 14-8 win over Burlington. Sadie Nordel, Lucy Sullivan, Lindsey Boyden, Maggie Aiken and Amy Cook each scored one goal, while Anna Kudriavetz and Ilyana Valadakis each scored two and Ava Thurston netted four goals. Harwood goalie Abi Leighty had 16 saves.

Several games were postponed last week due to weather and wet field conditions, including boys’ lacrosse, both boys’ and girls’ tennis, baseball and softball. Harwood is currently on spring break so there are no games this week.

