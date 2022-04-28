Harwood sports teams returned from spring break and got back to action this week. With several games rescheduled following pre-break postponements due to weather and field conditions, the Highlanders were busy this week.

On Monday, Harwood’s baseball team dominated Randolph, defeating the Galloping Ghosts 21-8. “We started off the game with three runs in the top of the first inning to take a 3-1 lead after the first,” said Harwood coach Dominic Moreno. “We consistently scored throughout the game with runs in the first, third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Our biggest inning was in the sixth with seven runs scored. On the mound to start the game was Jonah Halter who went three innings, allowed five hits and three runs with one strike out. Gus Mosle came in for Halter after the third inning and pitched the remainder of the game, giving up six hits and five runs with five strike outs. Leading our team offensively was Boone Maher with two hits on the day and four RBIs. Following Maher was Gus Mosle and Chris James, each with two hits and three RBIs.”

On Tuesday, the Highlanders fell to Milton, 15-5. “The game didn't start out as we wanted,” Moreno said. “Chris James was the starting pitcher. He walked the first guy on who then stole second and an error by our second baseman Nate Conyers led to Milton scoring their first run of the game two batters in. From there things went downhill, with a single and a walk leading to a 2-0 lead for Milton. After that walk call, Chris James was ejected from the game and we brought in freshman pitcher Wyatt Ross with two men on. At the end of the first Milton led 10-0. In the bottom of the second we made a small run scoring four runs, starting with Gabe Frankel leading off the inning with a single by the third baseman. He advanced to second on a pass ball and a batter later advanced to third on a single by Jackson Palermo. He later scored on a pass ball. Palermo scored on a sac fly by Wyatt Ross and later in the inning Ross and leadoff man Boone Maher scored on a line drive by Aidan Vasseur. James faced four batters before his ejection with zero outs, giving up one hit, three earned runs. Wyatt Ross pitched two innings, giving up two hits and five earned runs, and Boone Maher came in to relive Wyatt, pitching three innings, giving up zero hits, zero earned runs. Offensively Jonah Halter led the team with two hits, Aidan Vasseur lead the team with two RBIs and Boone Maher went 1-1 but getting on base all three at-bats with two walks.”

SOFTBALL

Harwood’s softball team also played against Randolph on Monday, resulting in a narrow 11-10 loss. Jordan Hunter pitched the entire seven innings with six strikeouts. Cierra Fiaschetti hit an in-the-park home run into deep center field for three more runs. “The girls played well for this nail biter with runs scored in almost every inning,” said coach Kevin Van Schaick. The Highlanders played again on Tuesday on their home field vs. Milton, who won 14-2. Lauren Van Schaick pitched the entire game.

“The girls played well but Milton persistently hit to the right spots. Cierra Fiaschetti was active at short stop, making seven of the 15 outs in the game. We had bases loaded a couple of times but just couldn't capitalize,” coach Van Schaick said.

LACROSSE

On Tuesday, the Harwood’s boys’ lacrosse team dominated Mt. Abraham Union 16-1.

“Jake Green led the way with four goals and two assists. Total team defense helped to stymie Mt. Abe,” Harwood coach Russell Beilke said. “Kolten Kenny and Nathan Kurdisvetz both got their first varsity goals. Andrew Reynolds had an amazing game and was voted the team hard hat award by his fellow athletes. Pacie McGrath and Tyson Sliva both played some of their best lacrosse of the season. Our faceoff group of Tim Russo, Brian Becthel and newcomer Emmit Lisai dominated the faceoff the entire game.”



TENNIS

The Harwood boys’ tennis team fell to U-32 on Tuesday, 4-1.

In singles, Kayl Humke (U-32) defeated Cole Baitz 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; Tzevi Schwartz (U-32) defeated Christopher Cummiskey 6-4, 2-6, 10-3; Ben Clark (U-32) defeated Artur Cantallops 6-4, 6-4. In doubles, River Collins and Dylan Silveira (Harwood) defeated Hughes Gilbert and Sean Butler 6-1, 6-3; and Sam Clark and Phin Low (U-32) defeated Rohin Jordan and Jeswin Antony 6-1, 6-4.

“It was a hard-fought match, and closer than the final score appeared,” said Harwood coach Grif Edwards. “As Cole Baitz said, ‘That was the closest match I've ever been a part of.’"