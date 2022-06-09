After an 8-5 victory over Mount Anthony on Friday, the third-seeded Harwood boys’ lacrosse team lost to second seed Hartford Hurricanes 14-4 on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Last week, Harwood’s boys’ tennis team lost to St. Johnsbury 7-0 in the first round of the state playoffs. “I've heard from multiple coaches all year that St. Johnsbury is as good of a team as there is in the state, and after seeing the scores, I'm sure they are looking good moving forward,” said Harwood coach Grif Edwards. Last Thursday, Harwood’s girls’ tennis team fell 7-0 to Burr and Burton.

That wraps up Harwood Union High School sports for the season.