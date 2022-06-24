The 2022 Mad Marathon, Mad Half and relays are fast approaching a celebration of the 11th annual race on Sunday, July 10. Since 2011 this community event has hosted runners from all 50 states and territories along with 34 countries, this year adding Bolivia and Chili. The field of runners for 2022 is shaping up to be another diverse group of talented athletes according to race founder and director Dori Ingalls.

As a destination marathon, athletes ages have ranged from a 10-year-old running on a family five-person team to several marathoners in the plus 75-year-old division and a few in plus 80. For some runners the Mad Marathon is an introductory race while others have run hundreds. Marathon Guide guru and owner, nicknamed, Marathon Junkie, Chuck Engle, is returning for his seventh quest to win the Mad Marathon. The race again welcomes Bart Yasso from Pennsylvania, author of “My Life on the Run” and his latest publication, “Race Everything.” Yasso is a running legend recently retired from Runner’s World Magazine and a huge fan of the Mad River Valley community. Longtime announcer and sportscaster Peter Graves will be behind the microphone welcoming runners to the finish line.

“Yasso will be spending several days in the Mad River Valley. On Saturday he will be welcoming runners at Lawson’s Finest Taproom for a ‘meet and greet’ session. Lawson’s Finest Liquids is the official beer of the Mad Marathon and is now hosting the Expo and bib pick up on Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9,” Ingalls said.

“We’re excited to continue our support for the Mad Marathon and welcome runners from all over the world to connect in the heart of the Mad River Valley,” said Dena Wimette, director of marketing at Lawson’s Finest. “We’ll have to find a way to bottle up the great energy coming from the racers congregating under our Sunshine solar canopy during the Expo.”

“The Mad Marathon has been fortunate to receive numerous awards over the past years from marathon and half marathon clubs along with Market Vermont’s Department of Tourism and travel groups. This year the race has been named for the third time a Top Ten Summer Event by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, the Mad River Valley has received worldwide attention by Runner’s World Magazine as a Top Ten Destination Marathon three years running,” Ingalls said.

“These awards are based on a variety of criteria including exceptional volunteers, friendly community, course beauty, organization, hospitality, and more. As far as I am concerned, these awards belong to the Mad River Valley community,” said Ingalls.

“The Mad Marathon would not exist without generous sponsors, committed volunteers, friends and dedicated runners that have grown the Mad Marathon into this unique and exceptional event. I continue to be thankful for the support of this wonderful Mad River Valley Community,” she added.

For more information and registration visit: www.madmarathon.com

Expect brief road closures (open to local residents) Sunday, July 10.